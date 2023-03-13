What to do in Rome on the weekend

EROTIC LUNCH TRILOGY RETURNS TO ROME. THREE DINNER SHOWS THAT AWAKEN THE SENSES AND DESIRES WILL BE ONCE AGAIN ON THE STAGE OF THE ARCILIUTO THEATER. MARCH 18TH, APRIL 15TH, AND MAY 20TH: THREE SATURDAYS WHERE THE TASTE OF PASSION MEETS THE PASSION FOR TASTE.



ROME – Erotic Lunch, after the great success of the past three events, returns with three new dates, which were in high demand, at the Teatro Arciliuto in Rome. But this time, the pleasure trilogy, the art of seduction linked to the passion for good food, will take place on Saturday night instead of Sunday lunch. Three multisensory dinner-shows to involve the senses, taste, art, and pleasure, an immersive experience attentive to details that will amaze and fascinate the viewer, looking at pleasure through art and food. Erotic Lunch is the party of the senses: it seduces, enchants, and softly tempts.

It combines different art forms with an attractive sense of discovery, including theatrical performances, erotic readings, music, dance, and burlesque, interspersed with five courses that involve all the senses. Flavors, scents, and textures that stimulate the palate and imagination. In this way, food becomes an integral part of the show, an element that merges with the performances and emotions that take place on the stage of the charming Arciliuto Roman theater (Piazza Montevecchio, 5 – Rome), a magical place dedicated to music and poetry, born more than fifty years ago inside Palazzo Chiovenda.

“The Erotic Lunch trilogy is a journey of discovery of passion that explores a different corner of pleasure at every stop,” explains director Senith. The first event, “The Five Senses,” is scheduled for March 18th and is an experience that, through the five courses, will explore and satisfy the five senses.

The second event, “Forbidden Fruits,” is scheduled for April 15th and invites viewers to explore “dangerous” foods and hidden temptations. Finally, the third event, “Aphrodisia,” scheduled for May 20th, will be an experience that celebrates sensuality and passion through foods that ignite desire. “Erotic Lunch offers a unique and unforgettable pleasure experience,” Senith explains.

“It is an immersion in the world of seduction, art, and food, connected, linked, intertwined to discover new dimensions of pleasure. Food opens the doors to the seductive charm of temptation, and everything becomes an ingredient, carefully chosen, capable of awakening the senses and rediscovering passion, even at the table.” The dramaturgy of taste, entrusted respectively to Geggia Passone, Anna Lucia Santoni, and Roberta Lucibello, meets theatrical dramaturgy with the artists Black Angel, Daina, Dylan, Electra, Shimmering Ligth, and Senith herself.

The audience is an active part of the evenings, thanks to the arrangement of the tables located directly on the stage. The contribution for the dinner-show is 55 euros, but it is possible to obtain a 20% discount for the purchase of the entire trilogy if booked by March 18th, while a 10% discount on individual shows is available. Online booking is mandatory on the new website www.eroticlunch.it, info at +39 3392285458.