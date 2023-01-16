“Afrodisia”: between food and theatrical performances in Rome

“AFRODISIA,” BETWEEN FOOD AND THEATRICAL PERFORMANCES SUNDAY, JANUARY 22ND WILL BE THE LAST APPOINTMENT OF THE TRILOGY OF “EROTIC LUNCH.” AT THE ARCILIUTO THEATRE IN ROME

ROME – Food, taste, pleasure… Erotic Lunch returns to Rome, a journey through joys and temptations, passions and seduction. The sensual trilogy dedicated to the discovery of desire will come to a close on Sunday, January 22nd. After “The Five Senses” and “Forbidden Fruits,” it will be “Afrodisia” that will dominate with its power at the Arciliuto Theatre, in the heart of Rome (piazza Montevecchio, 5 – Rome). This third appointment will be dedicated to desire and foods that ignite the senses.

Pleasure, fleeting and magnificent, agitates perceptions and animates minds. Let yourself be captivated by a mysterious game, let yourself be carried away, give in. Erotic Lunch involves and overpowers, offering a sensory experience that tickles the imagination. Precious dishes, fine tastings, delicious pleasures, exciting gastronomic deceits, in an unpredictable frame of excitement, the unforgettable courses of “Afrodisia” will be served. The art of seduction offers itself by blending theatre with dance, burlesque with reading, for a performance attentive to details, small details that will transform the Sunday lunch into an experiential journey that, involving the senses, the mind and emotions, will be dominated by Eros.

Aphrodite teases, stimulates, provokes desire and erotic curiosity, and does so through food, what nourishes not only the body, in five courses accompanied by captivating performances. A lunch – show with provocative pairings that want to transmit a sense of freedom.

“Excesses, luxury, vices, even those related to food – explains the director of the events Senith – recall sinful images and feelings of guilt. But how can there be guilt in well-being, pleasure, and the deep feeling of freedom that can be felt by fully living, sharpening the senses, enjoying the pleasure of the table? It will be the meeting between Afrodisia’s food and the artistic performances that will show the essence of enjoying at the table by exalting the senses.”

The dramaturgy of taste, curated in this appointment by Gianfranco Catinella, meets the theatrical dramaturgy, with the artists Black Angel, Daina, Dylan, Electra, Shimmering Ligth and Senith, for a banquet that invites to taste, to savor with recklessness the forbidden ingredients, in fact… recommended. The contribution for the lunch-show is 55 euros, but it is still possible to take advantage of a 10% discount to celebrate the return of the trilogy of Erotic Lunch. Reservations are required through direct contact at +39 3392285458 or online on the new website www.eroticlunch.it